All boards to be upgraded at par with FBISE: Wajiha

Staff Reporter

Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram on Friday said the Education Ministry would take steps to upgrade all educational boards across the country at par with Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE). She stated this during her visit to the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) where she was received by the Chairman FBISE, Dr Ikram Ali Malik and other officials, a press release said.

She also visited the One Window Cell of the federal board and was briefed about the facilities being provided urgently to the students and public. Appreciating the services being provided to the students, she said that such kind of arrangements were necessary in all departments of the education ministry in guidelines of the FBISE. She was also briefed about the working and structural reforms in the conference room of the board.

She lauded the services of the Board like governance, online facilities, improvement of educational and examination system. She assured that Education Ministry would take steps for the establishment of examination and marking centers of Federal Board.

