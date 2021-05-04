All banks to remain open on Saturday

By
News desk
-
7
SBP rubbishes rumours of limiting ATM cash withdrawal to Rs1,000
Our Correspondent
Karachi

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced on Tuesday that all banks and financial institutions will remain open on May 8 (Saturday).

“In the wake of forthcoming Eid-ul-Fitr Holidays from 10th to 15th May, 2021 and to cater the banking needs of public at large, it has been decided that all branches of banks/MFBs shall remain open on May 8, 2021 (Saturday) from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (without break),” read a notification issued by the central bank.

On Monday, the federal interior ministry released a notification announcing 10 to 15 May as off days across Pakistan on account of Eid.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR