All banks to remain open on Saturday

Our Correspondent Karachi

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced on Tuesday that all banks and financial institutions will remain open on May 8 (Saturday).

“In the wake of forthcoming Eid-ul-Fitr Holidays from 10th to 15th May, 2021 and to cater the banking needs of public at large, it has been decided that all branches of banks/MFBs shall remain open on May 8, 2021 (Saturday) from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (without break),” read a notification issued by the central bank.

On Monday, the federal interior ministry released a notification announcing 10 to 15 May as off days across Pakistan on account of Eid.