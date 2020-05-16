All available resources being utilised in health sector: Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that in view of increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Punjab, the status of ICUs, high dependency units, ventilators, life saving medicines and other facilities is being completely reviewed.

She was chairing a high-level meeting to review the corona pandemic situation at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department on Saturday.

Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Secretary Nabeel Awan, Special Secretary Nadir Chatha, Special Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Ajmal Bhatti, Additional Secretary Dr. Asif Tufail, CEO Mayo Hospital Professor Asad Aslam Khan and Dr. Mehmud Shaukat attended the meeting.

The minister reviewed all the steps taken to control the spread and prepare accordingly for rising number of cases in Punjab. Secretary SHME Barrister Nabeel Awan gave a briefing to the minister on measures taken across the province for prevention of coronavirus and treatment of patients.

She said that softening of lockdown does not mean that corona pandemic has ended. The minister said, “We will have to be very careful about the spread of the disease now. The government is taking all out measures to ensure safety and well being of citizens and all available resources are being utilized for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. We have to win this battle at any cost. The private sector must be alerted to remain prepared for any kind of emergency situation.”