All assets already declared before ECP, FBR: Aleem

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan on Thursday claimed that all assets of his companies have already been declared before the Election Commission of Pakistan and Federal Board of Revenue.

Talking to reporters outside Banigala, he said some television anchors were trying to mislead the public by portraying him as a corrupt person. He added that a case regarding his assets is currently being heard by the Supreme Court.

‘I have been serving in the opposition for the last 11 years and not a single corruption charge was proved against me,’ he said. ‘I am with Imran Khan and will take forward the mission of change in Pakistan.’

Khan claimed that he has never made a ‘single penny’ through corruption or held a piece of land in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where his party’s government was last in power.

He alleged that some TV anchors were wrongly portraying and distorting his image before the general public.

Aleem Khan appears to be a strong candidate for the chief minister’s slot in case his party manages to form the government in Punjab and he has already drawn the flak for being involved in alleged irregularities. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) earlier this week re-summoned him on August 8 in a case regarding possessing assets beyond known sources of income. NAB is also investigating the affairs of an offshore company owned by the PTI leader.

Share on: WhatsApp