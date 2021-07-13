All arrangements made to cope with monsoon rains: Nasir Shah

Provincial Minister for Information and Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah has said that Sindh government had started cleaning small and large storm water drains of city from May 20 this year.

“So far 7.2 million tonnes of garbage shifted to landfill sites. He added that Sindh govt had made all preparations to cope with any situation in monsoon.” He said this in his statement on Tuesday.

The minister said that all the concerned agencies including KMC, DMC’s , Water Board, Solid Waste Management Board and KDA had been mobilized and all choking points of Nullahs has been cleared.

He said that out of 44 big nullahs of KMC, only three were being cleaned by NDMA, while Sindh government was working on remaining 41 nullahs.

‘The Sindh government is also cleaning more than 500 small and big storm water drains of DMC’s of Karachi,’ he said.

Nasir Shah said that the cleaning of storm water drains was being carried out in a transparent manner and system of third party monitoring has been devised.

‘Payments to contractors will only be made, when garbage transported to landfill sites, ‘ the minister added.

The Sindh Minister for Local Government said that garbage is being transported to landfill sites in a proper manner and garbage trucks are being used so that garbage does not spread on the roads.

He said that Barrister MurtazaWahab was seen on the streets and some people felt that he was being appointed as an administrator.

Wahab’s option for administrator has been under consideration for some time but no final decision has been taken in this regard.

‘If MurtazaWahab agrees for administrator slot, this would be better for Karachi, the minister said.

He said those who are accusing them and talking about 140A and third tier government, have even not allowed the local bodies in Punjab to complete their term and dissolved it two years earlier.