All arrangements for by-polls finalized

Staff Reporter

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalised all arrangements regarding by-election in 20 constituencies of Punjab including 9 of National Assembly and 11 seats of Punjab Assembly, to be held on October 14 (tomorrow).

In Punjab including Islamabad, the election will be held on 9 National Assembly seats and 11 seats for Punjab Assembly. The ballot papers for all constituencies in both the National and provincial assemblies have been printed.

The National Assembly constituencies where the by-election will be held include NA-53 Islamabad, NA-56 Attock, NA-60 Rawalpindi, NA-63 Rawalpindi, NA-65 Chakwal, NA-69 Gujrat, NA-103 Faisalabad, NA-124 Lahore and NA-131 Lahore, in Punjab.

The Punjab Assembly constituencies where the by-polls will be held were as PP-3 Attock, PP-27 Jhelum, PP-103 Faisalabad, PP-118 Toba Tek Singh, PP-164 Lahore, PP-165 Lahore, PP-201 Sahiwal, PP-222 Multan, PP-261 Rahim Yaar Khan, PP-272 Muzaffargarh and PP-292 D.G. Khan.

As many as 363 candidates are contesting by-election in all constituencies in Punjab. Out of total registered voters, 6,439,681 are from Punjab and 5,193 polling stations have been set up in Punjab for by-election, whereas 848 polling stations were declared sensitive in the province. The male voters are 3,514,104 while female voters 2,925,577.

However, special security plan has been chalked out to ensure foolproof security for sensitive polling stations on polling day. The ECP has planned special security measures to ensure security of voters for having better turnout.

Additional security personnel will be deployed at polling stations to ensure smooth polling process.

