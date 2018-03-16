All arrangements finalized for Ninth class exams banging tomorrow

Rawalpindi

Ninth annual exams 2018 will commence in Rawalpindi division on March 17 (Saturday) in accordance with the schedule announced earlier while 122,881 students will appear in the exams.

The Secretary, Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE), Dr. Muhammad Tanveer Zafar talking to APP informed that all arrangements had been finalized for transparent and smooth holding of the exams.

He said, the students had been issued roll number slips for appearing in the exams while total 374 examination centers set up in this regard.

Of the total examination centers, 140 were for boys and 138 for girls while 96 combined examination centers had also been set up, he added.

The Secretary informed that 374 Superintendents, 470 Deputy Superintendents and 374 invigilators had been deployed while total 69 examination centers set up in district Attock, 82 in Chakwal, 62 in Jhelum, 95 in Rawalpindi district with 66 local exam centers set up in Rawalpindi.

He said, foolproof security arrangements on the directive of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary have been finalized. The board has also deployed 362 its own security guards for all exam centers. All out efforts would be made to eliminate ‘Botti Mafia’, he added. The students in case of any difficulty can contact the board’s control room on 051-9239191 or the controller examination telephone number 051-5450918 and 051-5450917. He informed that special monitoring teams have been formed.—APP