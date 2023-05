Alkhidmat Karachi has awarded certificates to 40 successful students who recently completed their free, 6-month skills training courses at the Alkhidmat Skill Development Center in PIB Colony. These certificates were awarded at a ceremony held to honour successful students from the first batch of Mobile Repairing and the third batch of the General Electrical and Advanced Tailoring courses. Executive Director Alkhidmat Karachi Rashid Qureishi was the Chief Guest atthe ceremony.