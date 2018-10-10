Alkaram to launch 42nd store

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Alkaram will be launching its 42nd store in Pakistan on MM Alam road, Lahore. Due to all the love and increased demand the people of Lahore have showed us, we are proud to announce that this will be the 5th AK studio store to open in Lahore. Alkaram has proved itself for more than 30 years after which it launched its first AK Studio outlet in 2011 and since then we have vowed to dress women of every age and size in Pakistan in the most fashionably elegant way possible. To-date we are one of the most affordable fashion brand in the industry that has been consistent with its creativity in all the fashionable apparels it produces. Throughout the weekend, the new AK studio outlet on MM Alam road will be on flat 20% off as a token of appreciation for the people of Lahore for welcoming us to a yet another location in Lahore.

