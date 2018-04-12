Alkaram studio launched its new collection

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Alkaram studio’s MAK is a collection for the young and fashionable and it offers not only pretty but unstitched, denim, accessories etc. It’s a complete collection for the young stylists. Their clothing collection features the eclectic patterns, stripes, animal prints, tropical, florals and much more. The MAK pretty collection offers a range from black to blues with trendy embroidery and embellishments. Embroidered pants are featured in the range too and give the fashionistas the style to be on fleek! MAK also focuses on bringing the yesteryear’s trends back to introducing fancy scrunchies and embellished pins to enhance your dress up regime every day. Be it a sunny day or an event’s eve, MAK’s got you covered. “We have focused on the choices of our young generation and have come up with trendy and stylish apparel and accessories which will not only give them a flare but will also leave a style statement behind,” said Humayun Farooq, Senior GM Marketing and PR, alkaram studio.