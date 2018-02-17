AlKaram opens another store

Lahore

AlKaram will be launching its 39th AK Studio store in Pakistan at Packages Mall. This is the 4th and largest AK Studio outlet to open in Lahore. AlKaram has been a well-trusted name in the textile industry of Pakistan for the past 3 decades and has further proved itself in the retail industry with the launch of AK Studio. The first AK Studio store opened its doors to public in 2011 and since then has established itself as a chic and stylish brand consisting of fashion fabrics and apparel for Men, Women and Kids. AK Studio also carries premium bedding, accessories and a wide range of shoes. To-date, AlKaram is one of the most affordable and stylish fashion brand in Pakistan. Throughout the weekend (12th – 14th Jan), the new AK Studio outlet at Packages Mall will be on flat 20% off as part of the opening celebrations.—PR