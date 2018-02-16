Alizz Islamic Bank launches e-wallet

Abu Dhabi

Omani bank, Alizz Islamic Bank has launched the ‘Alizz Wallet’ within its existing mobile banking application which enables customers to transfer funds instantly from wallet to wallet anywhere and at any time. Through the Alizz Wallet customers can transfer funds from their wallet to other wallets in Oman via a phone number or alias with no need to enter the account number, irrespective of the cellular carrier they use or which bank they bank with. The ‘Alizz Wallet’ has strong user authentication and is easy to use. Customers can transfer funds instantly from their wallets to the wallets of registered customers from any other local bank. This feature is available 24/7 and on weekends and public holidays.—Agencies