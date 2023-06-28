Actor and model Alizeh Shah aced the art of remaining under the limelight as the doll-faced diva is known for her killer looks and rebellious nature work.

The Dal Dal star is known for her elegant and trendy fashion choices and often showcases her chic and contemporary looks.

Shah, again made the fans go crazy with her ultimate charm, as she danced her heart out in new viral clips. The videos shared on her Instagram section show her donning a white tank top with a black corset belt which she coupled with black jeans.

The clips were cute enough to rake in huge likes on Instagram as Ehd e Wafaa star amassed huge fan following on social media platforms.

The gorgeous star appeared in several dramas including Jo Tu Chahay, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Ishq Tamasha, Hoor Pari, Daldal, Tum Se Hi Taluq Hai, and Bandhay Ek Dour Se.