Alizeh Shah turns heads with her latest viral pictures

KARACHI – Lollywood starlet Alizeh Shah is known for her killer looks and rebellious nature work like a magnet and the actor turns heads with her new clicks.

Lately, the Taqdeer star stunned her fans with her new avatar, as the latest picture gallery of the 22-year-old is doing rounds on the internet.

Shah, a fashionista by the core, often experiments her with looks. From losing weight to changing her hair in some quirky colors, she likes to experiment with her style and the masses love to see her looks.

Amid summer, the actor dropped pictures in bright light attires, and her pictures garnered thousands of reactions in brief time.

Her fashion sense is both stylish and unique, and she is definitely someone to keep an eye on for fashion inspiration. Alizeh’s modeling portfolio consists of a diverse range of projects, including shoots for famous clothing brands. She has also been a part of several fashion weeks and shows, where she has walked the ramp for many renowned designers.

Besides her modeling work, Shah appeared in several dramas including Jo Tu Chahay, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Ishq Tamasha, Hoor Pari, Daldal, Tum Se Hi Taluq Hai, Bandhay Ek Dour Se.