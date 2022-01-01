Alizeh Shah takes action after smoking video goes viral

KARACHI – Pakistan sweetheart Alizeh Shah has lodged a cybercrime complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after her smoking video was shared online without her consent.

The Ehd-e-Wafa star has been under fire since her video showing her enjoying puffs of a cigarette along with her friends went viral on social media.

As she was enjoying the moment in a black car, someone filmed her and shared the video on social media platforms.

On Friday, Head Of FIA Cyber Crime, Sindh, Imran Riaz turned to his Instagram Stories in which he lent support to actress Alizeh Shah after the viral video.

The FIA official further that “capturing, uploading, sharing, re-tweeting and transmitting a person’s video without their consent falls under electronic crime and a people who are involved in the act can be imprisoned for at least three years or could be subject to a Rs1 million penalty.”

The Pakistani actress, who had not commented on the viral video, shared the FIA officer’s video on her Instagram stories.