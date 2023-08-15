Lollywood star Alizeh Shah remained in the limelight as her bold personality and sassy style statement made her famous more than ever before.

The Bebasi actor again sets temperatures high as she looks no less than a vision, flaunting her glam.

Alizeh Shah, who continues to rule the internet, is regarded as Lollywood’s most daring star as she never shies away from posting anything. She continues to post pictures in revealing pictures on social media, as her fusion of impulse to act and innocence keeps netizens hooked.

The daring artist is known for her rebellious personality, and her recent pictures saw her posing in a white ensemble.

Awestruck by her ethereal beauty, fans of the Mera Dil Mera Dushman star have flooded the comment section with praises.

For the unversed, Alizey was last seen in Taqdeer, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Bebasi, Chaand Raat Aur Chandni, and Taqdeer. Ishq Tamasha, Ehd-e-Wafa, and Jo Tu Chahay are some of her notable works. She also appeared in a few music videos and has done modeling for various brands.