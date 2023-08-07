Alizeh Shah, who continues to rule the internet, is regarded as Lollywood’s most daring star as she never shies away from posting anything.

The Ehd e Wafaa star frequently posts bold photos on social media, which helped her remained in limelight. The actor’s fusion of impulse to act and innocence keeps social media users hooked.

Known for her rebellious personality, Alizeh dropped new photos showing her filming herself with a front cam. In the video, Alizeh opted for emojis and later posed, oozing oomph.

Hating Me Aint Gonna Get You Love, she wrote in her status.

Alizey was last seen in Taqdeer, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Bebasi, Chaand Raat Aur Chandni, and Taqdeer. Ishq Tamasha, Ehd-e-Wafa, and Jo Tu Chahay are some of her notable works. She also appeared in a few music videos and has done modeling for various brands.