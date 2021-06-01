Alizeh Shah is a sight to sore eyes in this pink dress (VIDEO)

Pakistani actress Alizeh Shah has risen temperature again as she flaunted her curves in a pink costume in the latest video days after she came under fire for her bold looks in the Badnamiyan song.

The Ehd-e-Wafa star took to Instagram to share the video that captioned as “not seekin approval,” clearly giving response to the backlash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

The 20-year-old actor, who shot to fame in a short time, can be seen walking in a style with bold eye makeup.

The new look has stunned her fanbase of 3.4 million followers stunned with some calling her “Beauty” and some others continue to criticise her for bold looks.

A number of users also asked the actor to grow her hair again as they wants “older version back”.

