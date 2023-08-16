ISLAMABAD – Alizeh Shah rules the internet, and is counted among Lollywood’s top-tier divas, however this time she made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

A copy of a police complaint surfaced online, in which complainant, Minsa Malik, an aspiring TV actor, alleged Ehd-e-Wafa star physically abused her during the shooting of a local project in Islamabad. The complainant said that Shah resorted to physical assault earlier this week after she confronted the latter for disrespecting her.

It further maintained that the unwanted incident occurred during the shooting of Mohabbat Ki Aakhri Kahani. Minsa told cops that Alizeh was high on drugs on marijuana, and hurled a marijuana-laced cigarette at her, saying she moved back to avoid her.

Alizeh then assaulted me, and even hurled abuses and even tore her own clothes to malign me, Minsa said, and further mentioned that Alizeh then attacked her with sandal but she dodged it.

The complainant said Alizeh’s violence was captured by the crew, while Alizeh managed to and thus the clips never hit online.

Minsa further stated that her relation with Alizeh Shah was marred with professional jealousy. She accused that shooting of another project was halted in wake of Shah’s problematic behavior.

As the incident becomes the talk of the town, Alizey has not responded to the controversy yet.