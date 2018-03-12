Ali’s nomination upsets career diplomats

Pakistan’s new envoy to US

PM calls it as political diplomacy

Kaswar Klasra

Islamabad

Amid Pakistan-US bilateral relationship touching new low, power corridors in Islamabad are abuzz with the nomination of an inexperienced, rather, highly educated young businessman as country’s next envoy to the United States of America.

He is none other than Ali Jahangir Siddiqui, son of prominent businessman Jahangir Siddiqui.

Hailing from politically well-connected business family, Ali Jahangir is apparently unfamiliar to the business of ‘diplomacy’. But, he will be replacing one of country’s top career diplomat Aizaz Chaudhry in Washington.

For Pakistan, Ambassadorial positions in Washington, London, Moscow and some European capital cities have been highly important. This is why, governments in Pakistan have been appointing highly experienced and motivated diplomats in places mentioned above.

Currently, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Washington, Mr.Aizaz Chaudhry’s career as a Foreign Service officer spans 36 years of multilateral and bilateral experience. He served as foreign secretary of Pakistan from December 2013 to March 2017, and previously served as spokesperson of the foreign ministry.

In the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chaudhry had served as additional foreign secretary of UN and disarmament affairs, and as director general of relations with South Asian countries.

Ironically, a young businessman who, perhaps, possess grand achievements in his pockets, but unfamiliar with the business of ‘diplomacy’ will be replacing a veteran of Pakistan’s foreign service in Washington, a highly important station for countries like Pakistan.

Ali Jahangir Siddiqui’s nomination as country’s envoy to Washington has raised several eye-brows across country.

It has, on the other hand, sent a wave of disappointment and uneasiness among country’s career diplomats who are concerned, but, wouldn’t utter a single word publically to avoid backlash from government.

Terming the move an epitome of cynicism and nepotism, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has strongly criticized the nomination of Ali Jahangir Siddiqui as Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States.

“Apart from being business partner of the incumbent Prime Minister and a relative of Mir Shakeel-ur-Rehman, what are the credentials of Ali Jahangir Siddiqui?” the PTI Spokesperson questioned through a written statement.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, however, silenced his critiques arguing Ali Jahangir Siddiqui was appointed as country’s Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States as the prevailing circumstances required a political diplomacy, different from the traditional one.

“It took the government two months to decide to appoint a highly educated person as the envoy. The people would feel the difference” Prime Minister said on Saturday.

He ruled out the rumors that Siddiqui is his business partner and explained that he had decided the issue on merit and never obliged any of his relatives.

Analysts believe that the chickens seem to have come home to roost over the culture of political patronage in the appointments and employment of public officers.

Over the years, Pakistanis have watched rather helplessly as politicians and political interests entrench themselves in the employment, appointments and promotions as well as transfers and sackings in the public service.

Politics and political interests have come to determine who gets employed, appointment, promoted, transferred or sacked in which public office or State Corpora-

tion.

Consequently, people have been employed in key positions in public service and state corporations purely because of political and personal influences by wielders of power or those with equal influence in the corridors of power.

Ali Jahangir’s nomination as Pakistan’s envoy to Washington proves it all.

As a matter of fact, governments in Pakistan have been appointing politically well-connected people as envoys to world’s capitals in the past as well. Hence, Ali Jahangir Siddiqui’s appointment is no exception.

In September 2016, The National Assembly was informed that Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif (then Prime Minister) appointed a total of 27 non-career diplomats in key foreign missions – half of them are retired armed forces officers.

“Some 27 non-career diplomats had been appointed during the current tenure of the PML-N – 14 retired armed forces officers while 13 were retired officers of the Foreign Service.