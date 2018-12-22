Alif investments launches B&B café & restaurant in Pakistan

Observer Report

Karachi

A Dubai based group, Alif Investments, leader in Shariah Investments and the Financial Services Industry launches B&B Café & Restaurant in Pakistan. The restaurant is centrally located in Karachi on one of the main arteries of the city, Shahrah-e-Quaideen in PECHS, and offers a variety of Pakistani, Continental and Chinese cuisines all under one roof. The restaurant comes with 10 years of experience in the food industry with a well reputed name in Dubai. Over the years, the brand has gained credibility and reputation due to staying consistent with its core values which emphasise on maintaining hygiene and taste. Since inception, the brand is expanding for the first time and Pakistan being a lucrative market, they aim to expand in other cities of the country in due time. The name B&B denotes Breakfast and Barbeque and for this reason will facilitate customers throughout the week from eight in the morning till midnight. Ahmed Mubashir Shaff, CEO, Alif Investments Pakistan stated “People of Pakistan give great importance towards food and widely appreciate the different flavours they are offered with. Our model where taste and hygiene are kept at top priority, we feel that the Pakistani audience will be delighted with what is offered to them. B&B Café & Restaurant has been a great success in Dubai and we have positive vibes towards its success in Pakistan.”

