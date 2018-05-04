Aliens working on installing Parliament of their choice: Nawaz

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif claimed on Thursday that he is not contesting against the Pakistan People’s Party or Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf but ‘outside beings’.

Interacting with reporters inside the accountability court hearing corruption cases against him, the three-time premier said the ‘outside beings’ are busy working on installing a Parliament of their choice.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo asserted that the present times are not an era of the Mughal kingdom, when all powers wrested in one hand, asking where the writ of the Parliament and government has gone.

Referring to Asif Zardari’s backtracking from his reported statement against Nawaz, the PML-N chief wondered on whose instructions news channels aired the ‘breaking’ news if Zardari did not make the remarks.

With regards to the National Accountability Bureau chief’s recent statement that the bureau’s sun is shining on the entire country, Nawaz said the authority is giving exemptions to people in Sindh.

Later, in response to a reporter’s question outside the accountability court, Nawaz said he has a lot of information regarding the 2014 PTI dharna which will see the light of day soon.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif has advised Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to redress people’s grievances regarding power outages, which are badly tarnishing the repute of the government and the party.

Sources say that former premier Nawaz conveyed his concerns to PM Abbasi saying that more than 10,000MW had been added to the system and its benefits should reach the masses.

Prime Minister Abbasi told the former prime minister that technical glitches were responsible for power outages. He said that there would be no load shedding during Sehr and Iftar in Ramazan.

Energy and finance ministries officials briefed the former premier on electricity generation and circular debt and payment to IPPs respectively.