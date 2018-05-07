Aliens’ part of electoral systems across globe: Khursheed

Sukkur

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah remarked on Sunday that ‘aliens’ are part of electoral systems across the globe including Pakistan. He said that the scientists also say that the ‘alien creature’ is present, adding that this creature lives in the skies.

Shah was referring to the statements made by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif outside accountability court on Thursday. Nawaz had remarked that he is not contesting against the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) or Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf but ‘aliens’, adding that ‘aliens’ are busy working on installing a Parliament of their choice.

The opposition leader remarked that there are no permanent rivals in politics. “No one is your friend in politics,” he said while addressing a ceremony after laying down the foundation stone for the regional campus of Allama Iqbal Open University. He said everything depends on the circumstances that at which time what happens.

Shah said that the NAB is working and filing cases. He said that the nations did not make progress without the education. Taking at a jibe at Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Shah remarked that even the party is not willing to accept Dr Farooq Sattar. Over the matter pertaining to caretaker prime minister, he said that the name will be announced by May 15. He said that the person having clean character will be the caretaker prime minister.

He said that the delimitations have been completed and now we will have to move forward. He said that now elections should be held. He said that the due to the lack of leadership the world is talking to send us in Stone Age. Shah said that soon we will find the leadership in the form of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He challenged Punjab government that the PPP government did more for South Punjab than PML-N in 10 years. He said that there is more electricity theft in Lahore as proven in parliamentary committee; still there is less load shedding than other cities.—SABAH