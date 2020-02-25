Alice Wells voices concern over Pakistan new social media regulations

Washington

Chief US diplomat for South Asian affairs, Alice Wells, on Tuesday expressed concern over the Pakistan government’s new social media regulations, adding that they “could be a setback to freedom of expression and development of digital economy”. Taking to Twitter, she stated: “Unfortunate if Pakistan discourages foreign investors and stifles domestic innovation in such a dynamic sector. Encourage discussion with stakeholders.”

On February 12, the federal cabinet had approved a set of rules to regulate social media in the country, under which social media companies will be obliged to disclose any information or data to a designated investigation agency, when sought, and failure to abide by any of the provisions will entail a fine of up to Rs500 million.