Alice Wells says US seeks to move towards a new relationship with Pakistan; Reiterates action against Haqqani network

ISLAMABAD : The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Ambassador Alice Wells visited Islamabad January 15-16.

A statement by the US Embassy on Tuesday said in her meetings with Pakistani officials, Ambassador Wells underlined that the United States seeks to move toward a new relationship with Pakistan, based on our mutual interest in realizing a stable and prosperous region.

Acknowledging Pakistan’s considerable sacrifices fighting terrorism, Ambassador Wells emphasized that the U.S. South Asia strategy represents an opportunity to work together for the establishment of a stable, peaceful Afghanistan, the defeat of ISIS in South Asia, and the elimination of terrorist groups that threaten both Pakistan and the United States.

Ambassador Wells urged the government of Pakistan to address the continuing presence of the Haqqani network and other terrorist groups within its territory.

Orignally published by INP