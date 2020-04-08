Alice lauds Pakistani Americans for assistance

OBSERVER REPORT

WASHINGTON US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells on Wednesday appreciated Pakistani Americans for serving communities in the United States and Pakistan during the pandemic. The top US diplomat took to social media to laud Pakistani Americans for providing food and assistance in the US, as well as supporting healthcare professionals in Pakistan. Late last month, the US announced that it will provide Pakistan $1 million under the USAID programme to help improve monitoring and rapid response against the novel coronavirus. “The US-Pakistan government partnership is helping fight Covid-19. The US government is responding to Covid-19 in Pakistan with initial $1 million funding to bolster monitoring and rapid response,” said Alice Wells.