Alice G. Wells calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: South & Central Asia Acting Assistant Secretary, USA, Ambassador Alice G. Wells on Monday called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ.

According to the statement of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Regional security environment and matters of mutual interest were discussed.

COAS reiterated that Pakistan is committed for peace and stability in the region particularly in Afghanistan through a national approach.

Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan also expects other players in the region to play equally positive part. Ambassador Wells said that US is committed to lasting peace and supports all efforts towards that end.

Both agreed that bilateral convergences should be leveraged to gain positive momentum rather than remaining hostage to perceptions.

