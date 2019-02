Alibaba profit up 37pc but revenue growth eases

Shanghai

Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba said that net profit increased 37 percent in the latest quarter as growth in cloud computing and other business lines helped offset a slowing expansion in core online retail.

The company’s net profit grew to 33.0 billion yuan ($4.9 billion) in the October-December third quarter, compared to 24.1 billion yuan over the same period in 2017.

Alibaba dominates China’s emerging consumer culture and its corporate results were widely anticipated for any signs of whether a worsening Chinese economic slowdown and the US-China trade tussle was curbing the country’s appetite for shopping.

Revenue growth slowed to 41 percent in the quarter, with sales in its core e-commerce business coming in at 40 percent.

While most companies would envy such earnings, that was the slowest increase in more than two years for a company accustomed to blistering rates in excess of 50 or even 60 percent.—AFP

