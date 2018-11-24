Alibaba inks deal with Malaysian supplier for Musang King exports

Kuala Lumpur

Chinese e-commerce giant, Alibaba Group, has entered into a strategic cooperation with a local durian supplier in Malaysia for the export of frozen Musang King (in whole fruit form) into China.

Alibaba’s online shopping platform, Tmall, together with its global aggregated sourcing platform for perishable food, Win-Chain, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Malaysia’s BEHO Fresh Sdn Bhd, as well as, China Certification & Inspection Group Malaysia (CCIC), for the initiative.

“The deal marks a further effort by Alibaba to harness the power of e-commerce and its dynamic ecosystem to contribute to the growth of Malaysia’s agricultural exports,” it said.

Alibaba said under the strategic cooperation, durian supplier BEHO Fresh, would be supplying Win-Chain with frozen whole Musang King durians for distribution on Tmall and other Chinese retail marketplaces owned by Alibaba.

Meanwhile, it said CCIC, an independent third-party inspection company accredited by China’s State Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection & Quarantine and the Certification & Accreditation Administration of China, would provide product traceability inspection services to ensure fruits supplied to Win-Chain meet the country’s quality control standards.—APP

