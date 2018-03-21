Alibaba in talks to buy Daraz.pk

Berlin

China’s biggest e-commerce company, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, is considering buying Daraz.pk, the Pakistani online retail subsidiary of Germany-based Rocket Internet, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. Citing a well-placed source requesting anonymity, Bloomberg reported that Alibaba and Rocket Internet are in negotiations over a price for Daraz.pk.

It was made clear that the negotiations are at an early stage and no decisions have been made as yet. Alibaba declined to comment on the matter, Bloomberg reported. Daraz.pk also declined to comment.Agencies.