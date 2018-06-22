Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to reportedly marry in 2020

Bollywood films are adored by millions across the globe. Likewise, the celebrities who star in them also have a fair share of admirers. And of course, when two of these famous personalities get romantically involved, fans go into a frenzy.

Such was the case with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt when the former recently confirmed that they were dating. Fans and the media have been ablaze ever since, specially now that Pinkvilla has reported the couple is going to tie the knot in 2020.

The two star kids hit a spark in early 2018, when they started shooting for their upcoming film Brahmastra in Bulgaria. In an episode of Koffee with Karan and right before her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year, Alia confessed that she had an undeniable crush on Ranbir.

On the other hand, Ranbir broke hearts when he confirmed to GQmagazine that he was dating Alia. He also said that the relationship was “too new” to discuss.

The Rockstar actor was previously involved with other Bollywood beauties such as Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone – who will be tying the knot this year with long time beau Ranveer Singh.

But while the relationship is still fresh, wedding talks are in full swing.

The Raazi actor met Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni for dinner recently. Neetu has also been showing a lot of love to her potential daughter-in-law on social media.

In a recent development, Alia also met Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor at his residence on Wednesday. Seems like the father approves of her as well as the couple was later spotted heading out together to meet Sanjay Dutt.

Related