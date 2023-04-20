Ali Zaidi sent to jail on judicial remand

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh president Ali Haider Zaidi has been sent to jail on judicial remand in a fraud case. Ali Haider Zaidi was arrested, last week, after a case was registered against him at Ibrahim Hyderi police station on charges of ‘fraud’.

The Karachi PTI president was brought to Malir court in strict security as his physical remand expired today. At the outset of the hearing, police pleaded with the court to extend the physical remand of Ali Zaidi, but it was turned down. The Malir court while ordering police to shift Ali Zaidi to jail on judicial remand directed the investigation officer to submit a challan of the case on the next hearing.

The first information report (FIR) was registered on the complaint of a property dealer, Fazal Elahi, against the PTI leader. The FIR was registered under Sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The complainant, in the FIR, claimed that Zaidi had taken a loan of Rs180 million from him in 2013. He said that as surety, Zaidi give him the papers of a property valued at Rs16.7 million and promised to pay the remaining Rs12.5 million in the next six months.

Meanwhile, a local court granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh president Ali Haider Zaidi in a ‘fraud’ case on Thursday.

Ali Haider Zaidi was arrested, last week, after a case was registered against him at Ibrahim Hyderi police station on ‘fraud’ charges.The court’s Judge Ahmad Ali Gabol granted bail to Ali Zaidi and ordered him to submit Rs. 10,000 surety bonds in the court.The PTI leader was brought to Malir court under strict security after his physical remand expired today. The police pleaded to the court to extend the physical remand of Ali Zaidi, but it was turned down.

The first information report (FIR) of the case was registered on the complaint of a property dealer, Fazal Elahi, against the PTI leader.

The FIR was registered under Sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The complainant, in the FIR, claimed that Zaidi had taken a loan of Rs180 million from him in 2013. He said that as surety, Zaidi give him the papers of a property valued at Rs16.7 million and promised to pay the remaining amount in the next six months.