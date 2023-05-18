Ali Zaidi condemns May 9 attacks

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter president Ali Zaidi on Wednesday condemned the attack on military installations during violent protests in the country following Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9.Addressing a press conference in Karachi, the PTI leader said that his political struggle has always been “peaceful”, adding that he was in custody during the last few days and did not know about the violent attacks following Imran Khan’s arrest.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was not involved in the vandalism done on the Corps Commander House, [Jinnah House]”, he said. “The reason you can sleep peacefully at night is because your borders are being protected,” he said.He maintained that those who were involved in vandalism must be held accountable. “Whoever attacked military posts, they should be held accountable.

This can’t be Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in any case,” the former federal minister added.On a question regarding leaving PTI like other two party leaders, Mahmood Moulvi and Amir Kayani, Ali Zaidi said: “I will leave PTI when Imran Khan will leave. If anyone wants me to leave Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) , they would have to shoot me in the head,” he said.“No one can make me leave Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) even if Imran Khan fires me. It is my party, I made it,” Zaidi asserted. Meanwhile, Amir Mehmood Kiyani, former MNA and senior member of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to quit party over a “difference of opinion”.The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader said that he will address an important conference shortly where he would announce not only quitting PTI but also “politics”.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter president Ali Zaidi expressed regret over the May 9 violent protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, workers and supporters and said that the events changed his mind about his political future. “I made my decision two months ago, but will formally announce it today,” he said, adding that he cannot go against armed forces.