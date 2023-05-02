Ali Zaidi case; Police fail to submit charge sheet

Police failed to submit charge sheet in a ‘fraud’ case registered against the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – Sindh chapter Ali Zaidi.

According to the details, PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi appeared in the Judicial Magistrate Malir court with his lawyers for a case registered against him at the Ibrahim Hyderi police station.

However, the police were unable to submit the charge sheet in the case and requested more time to do so.

As a result, the court has adjourned the hearing of the case until 16 May. It is worth mentioning here that a local court granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh president Ali Haider Zaidi in a ‘fraud’ case.