Ali Zaidi arrested from PTI’s secretariat in Karachi

KARACHI – Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Haider Zaidi has been arrested from the party Secretariat by Sindh Police, it emerged on Saturday.

A clip shot by a hand-held device shows Sindh police personnel taking PTI’s Karachi chapter leader in a pickup truck.

Meanwhile, the detention of Zaidi has been criticized by several PTI leaders including Imran Khan who claimed that the arrest was made without any warrant.

President PTi Sindh @AliHZaidiPTI has been picked from PTI Sindh office, absolutely shameful!! #ReleaseAliZaidi pic.twitter.com/WMfLr35Yy7 — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 15, 2023

Imran Khan, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Farrukh Habib, and other party officials shared tweet, condemning Sindh police hamhandedness. The provincial administration or provincial law enforcement agencies have not shared any updates so far.

Local officials maintained that cops raided the party office without any warrant, and held Mr Zaidi who was holding a meeting with district representatives.

Strongly condemn arrest of another of our senior leaders, Ali Zaidi from Karachi. All part of the London Plan where Nawaz given assurances PTI would be crushed. Over 3000 PTI workers arrested, abducted, terrorised. Ali Amin & now Ali Zaidi abducted. A new plan underway for more — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 15, 2023

Another PTI leader, Ali Zaidi, President Sindh, abducted without any warrant from PTI office in Karachi. Notice the plainclothes men leading the arrest. Condemnable & illegal. pic.twitter.com/0QzEOgrKRi — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) April 15, 2023

PTI سندھ آفس سے پارٹی کے صوبائی صدر علی حیدر زیدی سندھ پولیس نے گرفتار کرلیا ہے — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) April 15, 2023