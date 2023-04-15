Ali Zaidi arrested from PTI’s secretariat in Karachi

KARACHI – Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Haider Zaidi has been arrested from the party Secretariat by Sindh Police, it emerged on Saturday.

A clip shot by a hand-held device shows Sindh police personnel taking PTI’s Karachi chapter leader in a pickup truck.

Meanwhile, the detention of Zaidi has been criticized by several PTI leaders including Imran Khan who claimed that the arrest was made without any warrant.

Imran Khan, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Farrukh Habib, and other party officials shared tweet, condemning Sindh police hamhandedness. The provincial administration or provincial law enforcement agencies have not shared any updates so far.

Local officials maintained that cops raided the party office without any warrant, and held Mr Zaidi who was holding a meeting with district representatives.

 

 

