Ali Zafar sends legal notice to Meesha over harassment allegations

LAHORE : Renowned singer, actor and composer Ali Zafar sent a legal notice of Rs100million to singer Meesha Shafi after the latter leveled allegations of sexual harassment against her colleague.

The actor maintained that Meesha had made false accusations against him of sexually harassing her.

According to the notice, a defamation suit will be filed against Meesha upon her failure to issue an apology to Ali on electronic media within two weeks.

Advocate Ali Sibtain Fazli, who is the legal counsel of Ali Zafar, said the media will be informed of further proceedings in the case.

Ali Zafar had broken his silence earlier this week on the matter when he had categorically denied all claims of harassment lodged against him by Meesha.

Meesha, making first-of-its-kind allegations in the entertainment industry, had claimed that she was sexually harassed more than once by Zafar.

Ali Zafar’s bandmates refute Meesha’s claims of harassment at jam session

The Coke Studio singer began his official statement by saying, “He is the father of a young girl and a young boy, a husband to a wife and a son to a mother. I am a man that has stood up for myself, my family, my colleagues and friends countless times in the face of slander, defamation and general unkindness.”

Ali Zafar in his tweet further said: “I intend to take this through the courts of law and to address this professionally and seriously rather than to lodge any allegations here.”

Orignally published by INP