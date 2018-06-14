Ali Zafar distributes Rs 33m among bar associations

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Syed Ali Zafar addressed a huge gathering of Bar Associations from all over Pakistan in a ceremony on Wednesday to distribute Rs 33 million among the bars.

The gathering included dignitaries and Bar Associations including District Bar Association Dera Ghazi Khan, District Bar Association Faisalabad, Tehsil Bar Association Shorkot, Tehsil Bar Association Murree, Tehsil Bar Association Sillanwali, Tehsil Bar Association Sambrial, Tehsil Bar Association Bhalwal, Tehsil Bar Association Sahiwal District Sargodha, Tehsil Bar Association Lalian, Tehsil Bar Association Mian Channu, Tehsil Bar Association Chichawatni, Tehsil Bar Association Tandlianwala, District Bar Association Tando Muhammad Khan, District Bar Association Khairpur, District Bar Association Mirpurkhas, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Bar Council, District Bar Association Malakand at Batkhela, District Bar Association Buner, District Bar Association Saidu Sharif, Tehsil Bar Association Drosh, Tehsil Bar Association Samar Bagh, Tehsil Bar Association Lahore Sawabi, High Court Bar Association Quetta, District Bar Association Killa Abdullah, Chaman, District Bar Association Kharan, District Bar Association Musakhail and High Court Bar Association Islamabad.

While addressing the ceremony Syed Ali Zafar said that as a lawyer he was fully aware of the problems of legal community and will try to do whatever is needed in the time and resources available

to him.

Federal Law Minister said that the lawyers are at the forefront of the intellectual community and

he looks forward to receiving suggestions as how to improve the judicial system all over the country.

Speaking on the occasion, representatives of various Bars appreciated the efforts of Law Minister for lawyer community and assured him their full cooperation for the resolution of problems being faced by the country. The various bars also requested him to visit them and share his respective thoughts with them.— APP