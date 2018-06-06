Ali Zafar assumes charge of information minister

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Syed Ali Zafar Tuesday arrived at the Ministry of Information and assumed the charge.

Secretary Information Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera and senior officers of the ministry welcomed the minister. The Secretary briefed the caretaker minister about affairs of the ministry. Barrister Syed Ali Zafar is a renowned legal expert and is the son of prominent human rights activist and noted lawyer SM Zafar.—APP

