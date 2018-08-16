Ali Zafar appreciates efforts of chairman, members FST for preparation of tribunal report

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Syed Ali Zafar Thursday appreciated the efforts of Chairman and members of the Federal Service Tribunal (FST) on preparing first report of the Tribunal.

He said this while talking to Justice (Retd.) Sayed Zahid Hussain, Chairman, FST, who called on him to present the report.

Talking to him, the Minister said that FST was an important federal government institution which served as a judicial forum for service matters for government officials.

He said “It is of utmost importance that FST decisions are made in a way which wins them the trust of both the parties, while upholding highest standards of justice in a timely manner.”

The Minister said the report served to create awareness about transparency of procedures and must be brought out on an annual basis.

Justice (Retd.) Sayed Zahid Hussain thanked the Minister for his continued support during the caretaker period, which helped in finalization of this report.

