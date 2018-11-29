Ali Tareen to bid for PSL’s sixth team

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen’s son Ali Khan Tareen Thursday said he will bid for sixth franchise of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), previously known as Multan Sultans. Talking to a private news channel , he said, “If we win the rights of the sixth team we will continue with the name Multan.”

Earlier this week, Ali had shown interest in buying the sixth team when Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had terminated the franchise agreement of Multan Sultans after they failed to meet their financial obligations.

Following the termination of the contract, all rights in respect of the team were reverted back to the PCB.

“We are making sure that the team from South Punjab does not get out of our hands,” Ali Tareen said, adding, “We are working on cricket in South Punjab.” “Our goal is to make an academy and ground in every district of south Punjab and support club cricket so that young cricketers can have a chance to play at the national level”, he added—APP

