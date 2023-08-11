Ali Sethi is known for being the most versatile singer to have emerged from the music scene in recent times as he rose to fame through his rare talent and contributions to the music industry, gaining widespread applause for his soulful and melodious voice, which is a perfect fusion of traditional and contemporary music.

The son of the former PCB chairman rose to fame with his hit song Pasoori which gives him international recognition; he later performed at various international events and music festivals including Coachella.

In the wee hours of Friday, unverified reports surface claiming that Ali Sethi married artist Salman Toor during his stay in New York City. The rumors were said to be a shock for Ali’s fans as it is said to be a first high-profile gay marriage of Pakistani celebrity – as same-sex marriages opposed conservative culture and attracts legal action.

For the unversed, Salman Toor is a Pakistani-origin artist based in NYC, who is a long-time acquaintance of Pasoori crooner and first interacted with the former in an art class at Aitchison.

As the matter is trending on Twitter and other sites, the singer himself has not denied the news, which also cemented the unverified claims.

The high-profile gay marriage becomes the talk of the town, Pakistani singers strongly denounced it while it also triggered a meme fest, with people coming with hilarious reactions online.

In a previous interview, Salman Toor revealed that he was gay, saying his parents opposed it.