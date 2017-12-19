Ali Musa Gilani, PTI have reconciled after road altercation: Fawad Chaudhry

LAHORE : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhary on Monday has told that Former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani’s son Ali Musa Gillani and PTI have reconciled following the obscure firing incident that occurred on Sunday after Ali Musa Gillani and members of PTI had blamed each other over the incident.

According to the details, Ali Musa Gillani informed that PTI’s leadership had contacted him and cleared the misunderstandings.

On the other hand, PTI’s Fawad Chaudhary said that differences have been settled between both parties over the issue and both will now back down from following the matter on legal grounds.

The incident that occurred on Sunday remains shrouded in mystery as Ali Musa Gillani blamed PTI’s convoy for hitting his car and attacking him while PTI held that Ali Gillani’s guards had opened fire on their convoy.

Earlier on Sunday, Spokesperson for PTI had claimed that the motorcade was attacked as Imran Khan was traveling to Lahore after he addressed a political rally in Okara.

Reportedly, Gilani was aboard a four-wheel-drive bearing registration number AFF-148 whereas the alleged perpetrators who opened fire were traveling in a vehicle registered under MNC-1111.

PTI spokesperson had asserted that a First Information Report (FIR) would be lodged against son of the former belonging to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), leaders of which Imran Khan criticizes in his public addresses for alleged corruption and stashing wealth abroad.

Musa Gilani had denied the accusation and claimed that his motorcade was attacked by guards of Imran Khan. He said that he would be addressing a press conference as soon as he reaches Lahore.

Orignally published by NNI