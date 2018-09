ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader, Ali Muhammad Khan on Monday took oath as State Minister at the Presidency.

President Arif Alvi administered oath to him.

The ceremony was attended by political and higher officials.

Earlier on September 15, following induction of six new ministers just few days ago the PTI government has decided to further induct more four to five new ministers in the federal cabinet after Muharram.

Share on: WhatsApp