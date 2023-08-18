QUETTA – A parliamentary committee has picked Ali Mardan Domki for the slot of caretaker Balochistan chief minister.

Reports said Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar has approved a summary regarding his appointment.

The matter was sent to the parliamentary panel after outgoing provincial government and the opposition of the dissolved Balochistan Assembly failed to reach the consensus for the appointment of the interim CM.

The members of the parliamentary committee, which was constituted by Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali, included outgoing CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran, Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai, Muhammad Nawaz Kakar, Abdul Wahid Siddiqui, and Younis Zehri.

The committee first met on Thursday but it could make any headway. The other names under consideration for the caretaker CM position included Ali Hasan Zehri, Naseer Ahmed Bizenjo, and Usman Badini.