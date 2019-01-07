Ali Latif elected new president PIPFA

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Board of Governors of the Pakistan Institute of Public Finance Accountants (PIPFA) has elected its new President for the Year 2019 in its 125th meeting. The BOG unanimously elected M. Ali Latif (FCA/FPFA/CPFA/ CISA) as President of PIPFA. M. Ali Latif is a Fellow Member of ICAP & PIPFA and a practicing chartered accountant working as Partner in “M/s Muniff Ziauddin & Co., Chartered Accountants – An independent Member Firm of BKR International”. He is a 2nd generation Chartered Accountant and son of a well-known practicing chartered accountant – M.T.K Rehmani (FCA). Latif has remained engaged with Public Sector Organizations in various capacities. He has over 15 years of varied professional experience in areas of public financial management, tax planning, business advisory, corporate finance and corporate affairs. He has worked for renowned private & public sector organizations which include Pakistan Tobacco Company, SME Business Support Fund, Pakistan Mobile No. Portability Company, Bank of Punjab & PTCL. During his association with PIPFA, he has also served as Vice President, Chairman – Examination Committee, Member – Executive Committee and Member – Research and Publication Committee.

