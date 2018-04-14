Ali Jehangir enlightens future leaders, entrepreneurs at IoBM

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM), Ali Jehangir Siddiqui visited the Institute of Business Management (IoBM) on the University’s invitation for an interactive session at the Entrepreneurship and Management Excellence Center (EMEC), IoBM.

The session was moderated by Dr. Syed Irfan Hyder, Dean CBM and CES and was attended by senior members of the IoBM management, faculty, students, industry professionals and alumni.

The moderator had an in-depth discussion with Ali J. Siddiqui regarding his entrepreneurial ventures, standing as a corporate leader and views on Pakistan’s economic potential.

Speaking with respect to his entrepreneurship experience, Siddiqui stated that Pakistan is a growing market and its dynamics are particularly conducive for start-ups. He stated that entrepreneurship is a journey which helps individuals develop business and management skills, gain knowledge and progress commercially.

In addition, good cash-flow management is a vital focus area for all enterprises especially in their growth stage.

Responding to a query from the moderator on organizational culture and people development, Siddiqui was of the view that every company needs to have a self-reflective culture and one that stems from the vision of the company’s leaders. He also emphasized that it is the employer’s responsibility to train and grow employees. Furthermore, he informed that JS Group follows a conscious policy of openness and accessibility to the leadership team whereby team members are free to connect with their seniors, share ideas and get valuable feedback.

Siddiqui stated that while Pakistan’s economy continues to grow, there are still some constraints which need to be addressed. There is significant potential within the various sectors of the economy and we need to explore new avenues of trade for future progress. Students were advised to explore initiatives for the progress and development of the country.