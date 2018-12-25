Ali Javed welcomes participants of ‘Pakistan Awaits’

Observer Report

Islamabad

Ali Javed, Ambassador of Pakistan to Oman extended a very warm welcome to the participants of “# Pakistan Awaits” a dynamic initiative that promotes peoples exchanges and friendship between the two brother States.

The diverse and vibrant Omani youths participating in the journey, each with a solid fan-fan-following on digital platforms included, Ms. Mazoom Said Al Zadjali, ‘Youth Ambassador’ to Oman, Anisa Al Raisi ‘Outward Bound Oman’, Marwa Al Wadhi (Omani Athlete), Fahad Al Abri (The Handstandman), Anas Al Dheeb (Celebrity Photographer of Royal Court). Also joining at exclusive invitation was Rosie Gabrielle from Canada (photographer/Motorcyclist/Adventurist).

#Pakistan Awaits 2.0 (December 15-23, 2018) went though Karachi, the business capital of Pakistan in Sindh Province which is the ‘Gradle of 3rd Millennium Indus Valley Civilization’, to ‘City of Saints’ i.e., Multan, to the glorious Moghal era architectural wonders of 1000BC ‘Walled City’ of Lahore on to Islamabad, a world renowned success story of a ‘Second Capital’ and neighboring Taxila, home to1500BC ‘Gandhara Civilization’.

The Ambassador praised the efforts by young Pakistani resident Huzaifa Obaid for bringing together the group and the concept of #PakistanAwaits whose inaugural edition included 3 Omanis and a Bahriani girl who raveled though the “Roof of the World” in Gilgit Baltistan Province where the three tallest mountain ranges on the planet namely, Himalaa, Hindukush and Karakoram, converge.

The Ambassador praised the Group for maintaining their individual identities while synergizing their enthusiasm to promote 5,000 yeas of bilateral relations..

