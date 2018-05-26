Ali Jahangir to take charge as Pakistan’s envoy to US on May 28

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan’s envoy-designate for the United States Ali Jahangir Siddiqui is set to take up his new position on May 28.

Siddiqui, who is facing a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiry for allegedly causing a loss of Rs40 billion to the national exchequer through embezzlement, will board a flight for Washington tonight.

He will replace the outgoing Pakistani ambassador to Washington Aizaz Chaudhry, who is expected to reach back home on May 29.

The appointment of Ali Jahangir Siddiqui, prime minister’s special assistant, to such an important position drew strong criticism from some opposition parties as well as career diplomats. A petition challenging his appointment is also pending in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Siddiqui, who holds a BA in Economics from Cornell University, US, is the son of the famous banker and businessman Jahangir Siddiqui. He has served as director of Airblue airlines, Lucky Cement, Azgard Nine along with several other companies. In 2014, he was honoured as a Young Global Leader by World Economic Forum.

Besides, he has also served as member of the Privatisation Commission, the Private Sector Advisory Board of the Planning Commission, the Sindh Board of Investment, and as member of the Community Development Board of the Government of Sindh.