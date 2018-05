Observer Report

Washington

Ali Jahangir Siddiqui on Tuesday assumed charge of Pakistan’s new ambassador to the United States.

Ali Jahangir Siddiqui replaced Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry as Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States. Soon after assuming the charge, Ali Jahangir held a meeting with the staff of Pakistan embassy in Washington.

Earlier, Ali Jahangir Siddiqui reached Washington on Monday. He was received by high ranking officials from Pakistan embassy on his arrival at the Delos airport.