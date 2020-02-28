Ali Imran properties puton auction

Amraiz Khan

Lahore

Banking court on Friday directed to put properties of Shehbaz Shaattnt. najam sb sarwar sb rif’s son-in-law Ali Imran Yousaf on auction in Rs 25.4 million loan case. During the hearing, private bank’s lawyer Ahsan Masood has alleged Ali Imran of not returning loan worth Rs. 25.4 million. The accused has only paid 120 leases out of 270, he told. The counsel said that Ali Imran Yousaf was repeatedly contacted for the return of loan but he didn’t respond. The court, while issuing the advertisement, has ordered to carry out the auction on March 27.